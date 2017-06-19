Authorities identify man struck by train in O’Fallon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO – Authorities are investigating after a person is struck and killed by a train in O'Fallon, Missouri. It happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the railroad crossing on Genteman Road north of I-70 and Bryan Road.

The man, 62-year-old Daniel Kelly, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities believe he committed suicide.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson says Kelly was on the tracks but that the incident did not happen specifically at the designated crossing. She was not able to determine how close to the crossing it took place but a neighbor says he saw the Kelly's body about 100 yards east of the crossing.

O`Fallon Police are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police. The Norfolk Southern spokesperson says the train had two locomotives and 38 rail cars.

The tracks have reopened since the incident.