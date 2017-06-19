× $1 million Powerball winning ticket sold at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – A Powerball player in St. Louis is the 470th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire, after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in Saturday’s drawing. Officials say the ticket was purchased at QuikTrip located at 2851 Gravois.

The winning number combination is 10, 13, 32, 53 and 62.

“If you’re holding the winning ticket from Saturday, congratulations!” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

This is the 44th time a Missouri Lottery Powerball player has won a $1 million Match 5 prize.

Please sign the back of it immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize.

Draw Game winners, including those who play Powerball, have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. If you’re the winner, you have until December 14.

Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.

The June 21 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $64 million.