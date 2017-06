× Police: Two women shot in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two women were rushed to hospitals Sunday afternoon after being shot in Old North St. Louis.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 12 p.m. in 1900 block of N. 14th Street.

The victims were said to be conscious and breathing when they were transported from the area.

Police believe the person or persons responsible for the shooting may be barricaded in a home at the scene.