Man found murdered in Dellwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a Dellwood man.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 1900 block of Prior Drive at 7 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.