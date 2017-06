Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new effort is underway to merge St. Louis City and County services after Better Together, a local nonprofit released a new report that shows the region is spending 119 million dollars more per year for municipal services than just three years ago. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis find out how city leaders are reacting to the study. Also, learn more about a highly unusual condition that causes children to drown long after they get out of a body of water.