Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest after 75 years

BELLEVILLE, IL_ A Pearl Harbor sailor's family will finally get the chance to lay their loved one to rest after decades. It's been 75 years since Robert Temple`s family last heard from him and now the family say they will now be able to give him the honor he deserves.

Temple was a U.S. Navy Sailor who went missing in action following the Pearl Harbor attacks in 1941. For decades, his family tried to get answers and now thanks to U.S. Navy representatives, a DNA match was made. Family members say though this is a hard time, they now have some closure.

The memorial service starts at Faith Family Church at 11 a.m. and the public is welcome to come.