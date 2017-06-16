Understanding the dangers of ‘dry drowning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Francisco Delgado, a father from Houston, Texas, devastated by the loss of his four-year-old son Frankie Delgado, somehow managed to push through his grief to share how a rare condition called dry drowning claimed the life of his sweet little boy.

When Frankie went swimming during a family vacation in Texas, a wave pushed him down and his head went underwater. Family members say Frankie became ill the next day, complaining of stomach issues and he had diarrhea. One week after the swimming incident, the little boy who touched so many hearts was gone. His father was with him when he took his last breath.

Frankie is believed to have succumbed to a rare condition called dry drowning, which happens when children inhale water and it gets in their lungs. However, it takes awhile, sometimes hours, before they display symptoms. They include shortness of breath, coughing, sleepiness and vomiting.