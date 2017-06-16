Scooter driver killed in hit and run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man who loved music and movies was the victim of a second hit and run involving a motorbike Friday in St. Louis.

“(The suspect vehicle) kept going. Didn’t stop, didn’t slow down; it actually seemed like it sped up after it hit him,” said a witness at the scene, who asked not to be identified.

The witness said the suspect vehicle was speeding, blew through a stop sign at Wells and Hodiamont, passed a police car on patrol, and then smashed into a scooter driven by 63-year-old Wilfred Phillips.

Phillips lived with his brother, Dwayne.

“It’s like you can run, but you can’t hide; he would talk about this stuff every day, the speeding cars,” Dwayne said.

Family members showed up at the crash scene, including his elderly mother. It was difficult to put their sadness into words.

“That’s my oldest brother. I never felt this before,” Dwayne said.

Wilfred was known as a caring and compassionate man.

“He was a good man. Helps out all the girls, brings them something to drink, gives them a dollar if it’s hot outside,” the witness said.

Dwayne said his brother loved music, movies, and being a mechanic. Now his family and friends try to understand why he was hit and why the driver did not stop.

“At some point. Something’s gotta happen to slow it down,” Dwayne said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.