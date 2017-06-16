× MMA star Matt Hughes injured after train collides with truck

RAYMOND, IL – Famed mixed martial artist and Hillsboro native Matt Hughes was seriously injured Friday morning after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Montgomery County.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, the accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Beelers Trail.

Hughes was traveling eastbound on the trail when he approached a rail crossing marked with crossbucks. Hughes attempted to cross the tracks in his vehicle and was struck by an oncoming train.

Authorities said Hughes was airlifted to a Springfield hospital via Arch Air Medical Services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Hughes, 43, is a former two-time UFC Welterweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer. He has an MMA record of 45-9.