St. Louisans trying to keep cool any way they can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It's not officially summer yet, but here in St. Louis you wouldn't know that. The heat we're experiencing can create dangerous situations, but lives can be saved by simply having a means to stay cool.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s the next couple of days across the bi-state region, health experts say if you must be outside, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Finding shade is a rare commodity these days and some residents are beating the heat beat anyway they know how.

“I'm drinking lots of water and trying to find some shade, but it's limited; but the water’s keeping me nice and cool,” said Alexandria Puckett.

Even with Wednesday’s heat and humidity, it wasn’t enough to stop people from staying active. Some residents took in a refreshing splash at Kiener Plaza, spent time with their pooch and hit the pavement.

“We did not expect all this heat. We thought after this morning it was going to be cool,” said Shannon Schumacher.

Cardinals fans attending Wednesday’s game said they would do everything they could to stay cool while cheering on the Redbirds.

“I'm focused on the game, so I won’t feel it while the game is going on. But I'm going to put on sunscreen, a hat, and a cool cotton shirt, and drink lots of water; keep hydrated,” said Debbie Steiniger.