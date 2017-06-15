Parents speak out against Aldi moving next to two Mehlville schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, MO – There’s controversy in the Mehlville School District as the board plans to sell a property near two of its schools to an Aldi. The land in question, an acre just off Telegraph Road, is about 50 yards from Wohlwend Elementary and just a little further from Oakville Middle School.

Parents say not only would the grocery store bring more traffic to an already congested area, but they don't like the idea of it being so close to their children's school.

One parent tells Fox 2/News 11 it's not only the security of the building itself she's worried about, but the area in and around school property.

"The children's safety on the parking lot, on the playgrounds, walking both to cars, playing on the playground; kids that have to walk home from school," she said.

Mehlville Superintendent Chris Gaines says the district already has lockdown and other safety procedures.

"Seems like a pretty viable thing to do,” he said. “We've got some parking challenges in other parts of the district and we'd probably use some of the funds from this sale to address that as well.”

Gaines adds that the students mostly use the land behind the school for activities and that generally less than 40 students walk to school, despite not having a sidewalk on Telegraph Road.

The school board could approve the sale at their next meeting June 29, but it would still need to go before the St. Louis County Planning Commission.