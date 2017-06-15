× Missouri unclaimed property list goes live Friday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Playing the lottery is one way to come into some cash, but there are better odds of you having some unclaimed property. The state of Missouri has nearly a billion dollars worth to return to citizens.

Starting Friday, the names of more than 145,000 individuals, families, small businesses, and non-profits with unclaimed property will be printed in papers across the state.

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt said state law requires annual notices for anyone with unclaimed property turned over to his office that carries a value of more than $50.

Residents can search for any unclaimed property at ShowMeMoney.com.