Aldermanic Black Caucus seeks study on effects of slavery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen Black Caucus plans to introduce a resolution this week asking the city to study the effects of slavery.

The resolution for reparations calls for the city to acknowledge its role in the history of slavery and to commit to studying how the effects of slavery have contributed to crime and poverty.

21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is one of the sponsors. He says if it passes, the resolution could be the first step in bringing equity to all city residents.