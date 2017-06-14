World’s largest road trip pulls into Gateway Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - It's called the largest road trip in the world, and it's pulling into Gateway Motorsports Park.

It's called the Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour.

It`s a one day wonder of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and more taking part in the seven city, seven day tour.

Douglas Glad is the Content Director Hot Rod Network, “You get up in the morning and you drive to the new venue. That`s the tour part of it. The venue opens at noon and then they have a car show till seven. Then everyone goes back to their hotel and sleeps and gets up the next day does it again.

They began in Kansas City and will cruise across the country, winding up in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

More than 100,000 are expected to take part in the hot rod road trip where one can show off their classic or take it onto the drag strip.

People get married on the power tour. People take vacations. People do bonding with their teenage sons and daughters before they send them off to college, that`s a big one we see a lot.

And from every make and model to every marriage proposal along the way.

“19 um, I think the earliest one I`ve seen out here is a Model T to a 2017 Grand Sport Corvette, there`s one of those here too.”

But just for the day, and then it`s onto the next hot rod home tomorrow.