WOODSON TERRACE, MO (KPLR) – A strong weather system blew through the St. Louis metropolitan area Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage in its wake in a north St. Louis County municipality.

The winds were so strong they knocked a large tree into two homes in the 9400 block of Muriel in Woodson Terrace.

The American Red Cross of St. Louis is helping nine people in both homes who are affected by this incident with emergency assistance of food clothing and shelter, but those families still have a ways to go.