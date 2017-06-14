St. Louis region emissions inspections on the mend after computer glitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources blames a computer glitch for slowing down emissions inspections throughout the St. Louis Region since Monday.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Connie Patterson, said the state switched the vehicle inspection system over to its new vendor, a California based company called Worldwide Environmental Products, on Monday. That’s when many inspection stations had trouble completing the tests and had to turn customers away. In turn, people couldn’t get the necessary documentation to register their vehicles.

Mechanics like Nathan Mersch at Hill Brothers Automotive in Overland, say it’s been bad for business. They normally do 8 inspections per day, but haven’t been able to do any.

“We're stuck between a rock and a hard place we need the work but it ain't there,” said Nathan Mersch.

The state pushed Worldwide Environmental Products to fix the problem. Patterson said by Wednesday evening, about 250 stations were still impacted. That’s down from a total of 850 in the St. Louis region earlier in the week.

“Our goal is to get this fixed as quickly as possible,” Patterson said. “We are taking immediate action to solve this. We asked vender to get more people on the ground and on the phones, we are full-court press to get this resolved.”

To find a testing station that’s up and running you can call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 314--416-2115 or 1-800-361-4827.