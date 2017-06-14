Police investigate break-ins at new subdivision in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Authorities are investigating break-ins at a new subdivision in south St. Louis County. No one lives in these homes yet, but neighbors hope this doesn't become a trend.

The homes, located in the Gardens at Grant's View, were easy targets since crews are constantly in and out as they work to finish the project, police said.

"Sometime overnight we've got at least one suspect that broke into two homes. They're newer homes in the area and the stole some items," said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, St. Louis County Police Department.

McGuire said thieves took a sump pump, an oven, an A/C unit, and damaged copper wire in one of the homes; they stole a fridge, A/C unit, and tore copper wiring out of the other. That adds up to almost $8,000 worth of stolen items.

Courtney Lenzenhuber and her family moved to the neighborhood about a year ago and noticed a few things go missing.

"We just get a lot of people in the middle of the night to steal wood off of the vacant lots and I think that's pretty typical," she said.

Lenzenhuber said some neighbors have had packages taken off their porches or things stolen out of open garages, but surveillance cameras and police have helped. Her son, Matthew, said it was cool to see the police in action on his block.

"I feel like I kind of like police," he said.

While the Lenenhubers said some extra street lights would be helpful, police have a few tips of their own.

"We really encourage people that already live in these subdivisions to keep their eyes out for suspicious vehicles because these items are not leaving these houses without a truck or without something to carry them in," McGuire said.

He said if someone looks suspicious, take down a description of them and their vehicle, and do not be afraid to reach out to the authorities.