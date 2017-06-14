Customers speak out about fatal officer involved shooting, suspect identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man accused of an attempted armed robbery overnight at a south St. Louis gas station, was confronted by an off-duty St. Louis police officer. When it was all over, the suspect was dead.

The shooting at the Shell gas station is the fourth fatal shooting involving a St. Louis city police officer with in the last five weeks. All of the shootings have happened in south St. Louis. St. Louis city police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Chazz Brown from Columbia.

Investigators say Brown entered the Shell gas station in the 1800 block Arsenal just across Interstate-55 from the AB-Inbev Brewery around midnight and announced a robbery. The officer in fear for the life of the clerk, identified himself and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot and killed.

There are still bullets holes in the windows at the gas station which is also a police substation.

Something the suspect might not have been aware of. Officers are regularly there.

The officer involved in the shooting had just gotten done with his shift and was inside the store along with two clerks and another customer. The officer, was in street clothes. Some customers who frequent the gas station are still in shock, “It’s just a tragedy, I work by this gas station, so just for somebody to come in and could have kill everybody in here,” said Clover Slaughter.

Investigators say the suspect`s gun was recovered from the scene and there are no other injuries to report. “This is a police substation and this is in Benton Park. This is in the middle of the city. We are loving and caring, this community is safe. I’m surprised this happen at Shell,” said Dale Wohler.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.