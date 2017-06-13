× Residents meet to discuss future of Ferguson Market

FERGUSON, MO – Residents in Ferguson are asking the city council to deny a local business’ its liquor license in an effort to shut that business down in the wake of Michael Brown’s shooting death in 2014.

The Ferguson Market was one of several locations to be looted following Brown’s death.

Members of the community said they have long complained about illegal drug activity and other crimes at or near the market.

On Monday evening, residents pressed council members to replace the market with something more beneficial to the community.

Meanwhile, Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss told residents at the meeting that the calls the department receives regarding activity in front of the store has nothing to do with the store.