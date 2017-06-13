Police: Car crashes into St. Peters home; driver asleep at the wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) – A St. Peters man is facing charges for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car into a St. Peters home.

The accident took place on Cave Springs Estate Drive.

Homeowner Kaylyn Lambert said she was sleeping on the couch when she got quite the wake-up call around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a black sedan told police he fell asleep at the wheel and was heading home after working late. The car took down a mailbox, went through a yard, crossed the street, crashed into the corner of the garage, and then went through a wall and into the living room, where Lambert was sleeping.

The driver of the car had minor injuries, but did not seek treatment at a hospital. He’s facing a citation for failing to operate a vehicle with the highest degree of care. Police said city inspectors examined the damage and determined it is safe for the family to stay there.

Police did not identify the driver, but said he was 24 years of age.