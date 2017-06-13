Patrick McCaw becomes second St. Louis native to win NBA title in last 3 seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to take the team's second league title in three years. And for the second time in that same span, the NBA's champion will have a local representative on the roster.

Golden State's Patrick McCaw, who played at CBC before leaving for a Maryland prep school, was drafted in the second round of the 2016 Draft last June.

David Lee (Chaminade) was the last St. Louisan to win an NBA title ring, also with the Warriors, in 2014-2015. Others with local ties to win NBA crowns include JoJo White (Celtics), Bill Bradley (Knicks) and Ed Macauley (Hawks).

The Warriors figure to be a favorite to repeat next season. Washington's Bradley Beal (Chaminade) will have to get past Cleveland and possibly Boston in the Eastern Conference if he wants a shot at the finals next year. Ben McLemore (Wellston) will be a restricted free agent this offseason, while Jayson Tatum (Chaminade) is expected to be a lottery pick in the draft later this month.