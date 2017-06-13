Officer shot, suspect killed during burglary call in Jerseyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSERYVILLE, IL - A suspect is dead and a Jerseyville police officer wounded after a burglary call overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. when police responded to a burglary alarm call at D.J.'s Bar and Grill on W. Prairie Street. The business was closed at the time.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said when officers arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran out of the building. Two officers began chasing after the suspect on foot. A Jersey County sheriff's deputy eventually joined in the chase, which went on for about four blocks.

During the chase, Blackorby said the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers and the officers fired back. Blackorby said both the suspect and a Jerseyville officer were hit multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to a St. Louis area hospital, where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

The 30-year-old officer has been with the department since 2014. He previously worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.