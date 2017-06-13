Missouri legislature moves forward on abortion session, while senators call for investigation of Gov. Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri lawmakers took their first steps toward passing new abortion regulations Tuesday.

Governor Eric Greitens called lawmakers back for a special session for a second time this year to discuss the topic.

The governor asked lawmakers to tackle what Pro-Life advocates see as two issues: a St. Louis city ordinance banning discrimination based on reproductive health decisions and a federal judge's April ruling throwing out some Missouri abortion restrictions.

A senate committee heard a bill today from a St. Charles County republican to nullify the St. Louis city ordinance, which the governor says infringes on rights of pregnancy care centers and other faith-based organizations opposing abortion.

That federal judge ruled against requirements that Missouri abortion clinics meet the same requirements as surgical centers and that their doctors have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

This bill would try to remedy that ruling by requiring annual inspections at clinics, that they have complication plans and it adds additional reporting requirements after a procedure is completed.

Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates will be bused to the capitol Wednesday, this special session is expected to drag into next week.