Missouri lawmaker decapitates chicken in anti-abortion Facebook video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – A Missouri state representative is drawing attention to the abortion debate at the state capitol after posting a video to Facebook on Monday showing him decapitate and later dismember a live chicken.

In the video, Rep. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove, 157th District) references Governor Eric Greitens’ call for a special session to repeal a St. Louis law that protects a woman from being fired or disciplined by her employer for having an abortion. Moon, who doesn’t think Greitens’ measure goes far enough, wants a full repeal of abortion across the state.

The congressman also took umbrage with the governor’s previous statement that lawmakers were called back from vacation to participate in the special session. Moon works on his family farm.

The video, which has more than 10,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, has been posted below. It is graphic in nature; view at your own discretion.