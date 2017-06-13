Alderman Conway proposes bill to increase police pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is trying to keep its police officers from leaving for better paying jobs elsewhere.

And there is a proposed bill in the works to raise your taxes to help pay for their salary increases.

There are two parts to this bill and as one alderman tells Fox 2, one or both will have to pass to keep you safe.

Alderman Steve Conway says there's an urgency to get going with a bill he's sponsoring that's meant to give city police more money.

"We are both short on police officers and what concerns us is that our pay scale will no longer be competitive after St. Louis county raises all of their officer pay across the board."

Conway's bill has two parts.

One would implement a one-half of 1 percent payroll tax for nonprofits in the city. The other, would be a half of a percent sales tax. He says one or both would have to pass come special election in November.

"Nobody wants to pay taxes but if you can appreciate the fact that our non for profit institutions put a big burden on our public safety departments, we provide the safety and protection for their wellbeing"

The tax for non-profits would raise roughly $12 million annually, the other would bring in close to $20 million.

Board president Lewis Reed says that money is needed to increase retention rates and new hires.

"We're almost a training ground where police officers get trained and then once a position opens up in the county, they move to the county and they can make $10,000 to $15,000 more a year."

Demetris Alfred, President of Firefighter’s Union says even city firefighters could use a pay increase that would in fact automatically happen with raising police pay.

"Currently we've had an epidemic for heroin overdoses which effects the fire department, we are sending manpower out to do that and the drug that we use to help those folks the cost has gone up and we have been using it more."