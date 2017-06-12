Two men shot in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two men were shot in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis City.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Shulte. A 27-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to his back.

Approximately 30 minutes, officers located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue. This was three blocks away from the Shulte shooting.

Both victims were conscious and breathing at each scene.

Police initially reported a 7-year-old had been shot on Shulte.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.