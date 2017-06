Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – With the summer weather comes the opening of the 99th season of The Muny in Forest Park. The two seem to go hand in hand.

Official says by the time the sun sets, the temperatures will be just right for the premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar.

During the sweat set final rehearsal before the big opening, performers wore shorts and bathing suits, battling temperatures around 95 degrees. Four years ago, The Muny installed bigger fans for cooling fans during all performances.