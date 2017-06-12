Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer from the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about pet safety in the heat, and to boast about a beautiful baby appropriately named "Baby."

Baby is a German shepherd-pit bull mix and she's between two and three years-old. She is shy when she meets new people, but she is a sweetheart and warms up to them quickly.

If you want to adopt Baby, then visit to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org