ALTON, IL - IDOT is closing one lane in each direction starting Monday, June 12, on the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River near Alton. Workers will be sealing the bridge deck.

IDOT will keep all southbound lanes open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the morning rush hours during the week. All northbound lanes will be open from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for the evening rush.

The work should be finished by the end of the month.