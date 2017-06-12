× Group files recall petition against Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – A group in Jefferson County wants to boot county executive, Ken Waller, out of office.

The group filed a recall petition with the county clerk Monday. Members claim Waller is violating the county charter by suing, along with others, for increased pay and back pay. They also say he went around the county council when the public health board voted to join St. Louis County’s prescription drug monitoring program. They have six months to collect more than 21,000 signatures to force a recall vote.

Waller says he’s disappointed people feel they need to do this, but he thinks his record speaks for itself.