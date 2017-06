Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Funeral services took place Monday for former St. Louis Fire Chief Neil Svetanics. He died last week at age 77.

Sventanics joined the St. Louis Fire Department in 1962, and served as chief from 1986 to 1999.

Three years after retiring from the St. Louis department, he became chief of the department in Lemay in St. Louis County, serving until 2014.

Survivors include his four daughters and eight grandchildren.