Dozens of car break-ins reported along the Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS, MO - Dozens of visitors to the Delmar Loop left a concert at The Pageant to find they were victims of car break-ins Saturday night.

There were 13 break-ins alone at a lot on Skinker, north of Enright.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11 has learned that officers reported 30 cases in three lots near the venue, which hosted Seether Saturday evening.

One car owner told us he`d locked his valuables in his center console, but the thieves trashed vehicles for sometimes minor items. He reported losing his phone in the incident.

Selam Deutschman, who lives nearby, says despite what some people think, this is not typical behavior.

"Maybe if the car`s open then they might go through the stuff. But in my neighborhood across the street here there's people that just open the doors and just take stuff but not being really breaking in."

He said for it to happen in this area means it must have been extremely well-orchestrated.