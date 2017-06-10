TV’s Batman, Adam West, dies at 88

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

Adam West, star of the popular and campy 1960’s “Batman” TV show, has died, according to his agent. West was 88.

The part was a signature role, for West, who played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, the crime-fighting, costumed Batman, a popular comics character who came to life on the ABC-TV series. The show, with a catchy — some might say aggravating — theme song, earned a cult following.

The series, which lasted three seasons, made West internationally famous.

Later in life, West made appearances on the animated series “Family Guy” as Mayor Adam West, the oddball mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island.