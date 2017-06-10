The Pulse of St. Louis: Escalating violence in the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – St. Louis Police are called to heartbreaking fatal shootings time and time again. There have been ten so far, this month alone. Eight are homicides. The violence is happening in the same distressed neighborhoods that have experienced gut wrenching violence for years. City and state leaders say easy access to guns are only part of the problem. Tonight, on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn more about the issues that are plaguing or communities and what is being done to help reverse a deadly trend.