Rescue crews called to report of capsized boat on Missouri River

ST.CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A water rescue was initiated on the Missouri River in St. Charles County Saturday afternoon around 2:20 pm when fishermen noticed a capsized boat in the river near Saale Road.

The fishermen called the River Pointe Fire Protection District, who responded an ambulance and 3 boats from area fired departments that were put into the river for search and rescue.

Crews are trying to locate the capsized boat and determine if a person or persons are in the Missouri river.

The area saw historic flooding last month, and rescue crews don’t know if the boat in the river is related to flooding in May.

Eventually the search was called off after determining that the capsized boat was abandoned and no passengers in it.

#NOW: Rivers Pointe/St. Charles County officials searching Missouri River by land & air in West Alton after reported capsized boat @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/dnT4PRyQ82 — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 10, 2017