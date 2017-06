Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A woman was injured in a single car accident overnight in south St. Louis. She lost control of her car around 12:30 a.m.on south Broadway at Schirmer Street.

Her car crashed into two parked cars.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police say there were a lot of energy drinks in her car but did not say if that contributed to the accident.