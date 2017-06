Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Earlier this month Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI, but he wasn't drunk. The breathalyzer proved that Woods said he had a bad reaction to pain medication he'd been taking since he had back surgery.

Managing pain is a field that more people in the medical profession are addressing, many believing the solution cannot be found in a pill.

Dr. Ramis Gheith, Medical Director of the Interventional Pain Institute explains.