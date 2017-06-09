Homeless man struck by speeding vehicle on Natural Bridge at Kingshighway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A homeless man was struck crossing Natural Bridge Avenue at Kingshighway Boulevard around 2:30 Friday morning (June 9) by a speeding vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

The victim's identity has not been released. A St. Louis Fire Department official said based on the severity of the man's injuries, the vehicle was traveling traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

St. Louis police shut down two lanes of Natural Bridge Ave. while investigators pieced together what happened. Officials said the man was crossing Natural Bridge Ave. just west of Kingshighway Blvd., and they do not believe he was within a crosswalk when he was struck.

The fire official said the call came in as a hit and run, but did not specify if the person who made the call had witnessed the incident.

There is no word on a suspect or description of the suspect vehicle.