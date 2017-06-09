Former Principia football player acquitted on sodomy charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KPLR) – Jurors acquitted a former Principia School football player Friday on two counts of sodomizing younger students at a football camp. However, they couldn't reach a verdict on three other counts.

The defendant, 20-year-old Joshua Brewer, will now wait to see if prosecutors will retry three remaining counts that jurors could not get a verdict on.

Brewer’s defense attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said this was one of the most emotional cases he has ever had.

“This was emotionally draining case for both sides. It was a well tried case. Obviously, I and (the) family are grateful for the verdict we got,” he said.

Rosenblum said he’ll be ready if the state proceeds with a case.

Brewer was one of five men charged in the case. Several younger boys at the camp said they were pulled out their beds in a dorm raid and then sodomized through their shorts with objects, including a pencil and fingers.

“This was a 17-year-old kid engaged in immature stupid conduct. I never believed that conduct fit the crime that was charged,” Rosenblum said.

Three of the accused students accepted plea deals to misdemeanor assault and were sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of probation apiece. Another defendant, Maverick Holmsley, was sentenced last October to five years in prison.