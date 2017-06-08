Woman fights off armed carjackers with her cane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A woman, carjacked and beaten with a handgun in Brentwood on Thursday, fought back with her cane. Fox 2/News 11 had an exclusive interview with the 65-year-old Navy veteran.

The woman, whose name we are not releasing, was attacked in a parking lot on Manchester road around 7 a.m. She talked about her scary ordeal and why she didn’t simply hand over her keys.

“The one guy with his gun, I just whacked him right in the head with my cane,” she said.

She’s got a replacement cane now. Police have the one she used on the carjacker as evidence.

The suspects hit her twice in the head with their guns. She was bruised and swollen but otherwise okay.

“He pulled the gun and put it at the window,” she said of when the suspects first approached. “He said, ‘Give me your keys!’ I said, ‘What do you need my keys for?’ He said, ‘If you don’t give me those keys, I’m going to shoot you!’ I said, ‘Why?’ I was not scared at all. I was just so angry, I threw the keys. I didn’t give them to him. I threw them,” she said. “They’ll probably think harder about trying to carjack an older woman with a cane.”

One of the suspects eventually crashed her beloved 2010 red Dodge Challenger into another car at Manchester and I-270.

Rock Hill police pursued the car initially but then lost it when a Charger clipped a police car. The Charger was taken in an earlier carjacking in Berkeley, police said.

After crashing the Challenger, the suspect got out and hopped into the Charger, police said. The two suspects were last seen on Interstate 44 near Sunset Hills.

No one was seriously hurt.

The Brentwood carjacking victim had advice for anyone else in her situation.

“The only thing I can say is give them the keys and get out of the car, unless you have me in the car with me, and then I can beat them with my cane,” she said. “When they finally peeled off, I kind of went, ‘Uhh, thank God.’ God was on my shoulder.”

She was still waiting to hear if her car was repairable. She had high praise for Brentwood police and EMS.

There were good leads in the case, police said, but the suspects remained at large as of Thursday night.