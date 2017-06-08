× UK election: Conservatives could lose parliamentary majority, exit poll shows

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party appears on course to lose her parliamentary majority in the UK general election, according to an exit poll compiled for the UK’s main television broadcasters.

If the results are confirmed, it will be a huge embarrassment for May, who called a snap election in April in the hope of gaining an even greater majority of seats to give her a stronger mandate for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The shock poll suggests the Conservatives will secure only 314 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK’s Parliament. The main opposition Labour party are tipped to win 266 seats.

In Britain’s Parliamentary system, if a party wins 326 seats in the House of Commons, its leader becomes prime minister and can form a government.

The situation where no party has a majority is known as a hung Parliament and could plunge the country into political uncertainty amid talks of forming a coalition.

The exit poll result is particularly humiliating for May, who had begun the campaign with healthy ratings — a number of polls gave her party a 20-point lead when she called the election.

Tough campaign

But it became a difficult campaign for May.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

May came under fire for a controversial policy on who should pay for the cost of care for the elderly, and for her record as Home Secretary, a role she held for six years under previous PM David Cameron.

Under her tenure in the role that is responsible for homeland security among other things, police numbers across the UK were reduced by 20,000.

Terror attacks in London and Manchester made security an unexpectedly dominant factor in the election campaign.

By James Masters and Angela Dewan, CNN