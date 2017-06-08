Teenager wounded by stray bullet while sitting on her bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL (KPLR) – A 13-year-old girl in Madison, Illinois was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight Wednesday while sitting on her bed.

The victim’s family said Arinna, a 7th grade student, was gearing up for a dance competition in Florida when a shootout occurred outside the home in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. Two men traded insults before trading bullets.

“I panicked, as any father would,” said Anthony Williams, Arinna’s father. “I got the call when I was at work, that my daughter was injured. Stray bullet came through the home when she was laying down.”

Arinna suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, but those injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“An innocent child got shot by two guys arguing. What they were arguing about, I don’t know,” said Donald Turner, NAACP Madison branch.

The man who was targeted by the shooter was not injured.

“Could have been anyone’s kid, anyone’s window, anyone could have fell victim,” Williams said. “What if she was turned the other way and it wasn’t her leg and it was her head?”

Meanwhile, the Madison NAACP is calling for an end to the violence.

“This young child that got shot yesterday was senseless. People just going by, shooting this girl; this shooting got to cease,” said Bishop John Henry Williams, president of the NAACP Madison branch.

“We cannot just sit in our houses and let these thugs and criminals take over our town. It’s not going to happen. It’s more good citizens than bad citizens.”

The Madison NAACP has called for a special community town hall meeting to address violence in the area. The town hall is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Venice Township on Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.