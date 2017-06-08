Greitens at odds with St. Louis over local abortion policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens visited Our Lady's Inn, a St. Louis City pregnancy center, on Thursday. He is using the visit as an example of why he has called for a special session. This session will focus on abortion policies and a recently updated city anti-discrimination ordinance.

Greitens explained why he is going to bat for pro-life facilities.

“A lot of these pregnancy centers have been under attack. We had some radical politicians in St. Louis who passed legislation to make St. Louis an abortion sanctuary city,” Greitens said.

A bill was passed this February in St. Louis City that added reproductive health decisions to the city's anti-discrimination ordinance. It says a woman can't be fired, denied being hired, or denied any housing because they had an abortion, use contraception, and are not pro-life.

“It would make it illegal for organizations like Our Lady's Inn and other pro-life groups to hire pro-life workers. So, we're out here to protect pregnancy care centers,” Greitens said.

The governor said protecting the rights of those who work in and for pro-life pregnancy centers is worth the special session. He said the facilities and their workers are being discriminated against because of their religious beliefs.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sent the statement about the governor's visit: "The City of St. Louis doesn't support discrimination of any kind. We don't discriminate based on whether someone is pregnant or uses birth control.”

“They should be able to hire people who share the same pro-life values and I think its important,” Greitens said.

The other issue the governor will tackle in the session is what he calls "common sense health and safety standards" for Missouri abortion clinics.

“We recently had an un-elected liberal judge strike down safety standards in the state. We feel there should be one annual inspection of an abortion facility,” Greitens said.