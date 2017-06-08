Fenton leaders hear flood concerns from residents and business owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KPLR) – The Fenton Board of Aldermen called a public hearing Thursday night at city hall.

They wanted to hear from the residents and business owners who have been devastated by two major floods in less than two years: the flood of 2015/2016 and the flood that hit the area in April/May of 2017.

Some residents said they’ve never seen flooding at their homes until now.

Those impacted blame the flooding on a landfill which sits directly in the Meramec River floodway and on the Valley Park Levee, which they argue was overbuilt.

Walter Wolfner owns a golf course in the flood plain. According to him, ever since the levee was built, the floodwaters have risen higher and they do more damage to his course because they move with more force.

"It's like putting your thumb on a hose,” Wolfner said. “The water is going to shoot farther out of the hose and its going to backup in the hose. That’s what’s going on here.”

Don Duncan, a spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, had concerns of his own.

"There are people who are spreading misinformation about the design of the levee, that is was designed three feet above the FEMA profile,” Duncan said. “The levee was designed and met all federal regulations at the time of construction."

There will be another public hearing on the topic July 19 at the Fenton City Hall.