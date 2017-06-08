Aldermanic meeting on removing all confederate memorials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis aldermen are considering a plan to remove all confederate monuments, statues, flags, and memorials in city parks.

A public meeting to be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (June 8) by the Parks and Environment Committee comes after city workers put up barriers around the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park Wednesday morning (June 7) creating a 50-foot perimeter around the statue.

By 7 a.m. Thursday, crews had returned to the park to begin removing the Confederate Monument. No timeline was given for the removal because crews said it would take time to figure out how the statue was built and how to remove it safely.

Crews also removed the street sign for Confederate Avenue Wednesday. Alderman are proposing renaming the street to “Scott Joplin Drive” after the "King of Ragtime" music who lived and played in the St. Louis area in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s.

The move comes after years of heated discussions about the statue. Protests, rallies and vandalism have been a regular occurrence in recent weeks.

The memorial was erected in 1914, nearly 50 years after the Civil War ended.

In June 2015, the monument became part of a national conversation after it was spray painted with a large “X” and the phrase “Black Lives Matter” following the murder of nine parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The city plans to put the statue in storage. It is estimated will cost up to $130,000 to remove the monument from the park.