Father of child found decomposed in Centreville garage, denies killing his daughter

BELLEVILLE, IL - Police search the Belleville home of a man who they suspect killed his 6-year-old daughter and left the body in a vacant Centreville home.

The body was discovered yesterday after the man's wife was able to seek help from authorities.

According to neighbors the couple lived in Belleville until about two years ago, and they say they knew the couple had children but no one was allowed to see them.

A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous says Jason Quate and his twin brother grew up with their adoptive parents in a house along Lebanon Avenue.

She says that house was left to Quate who lived there with his wife for a short time before they sold it and moved into the trailer behind it.

The neighbor says to her it was Quate`s wife that made her worry.

She says she only met the youngest of three daughters one time when she was still an infant.

The neighbor says other than that the couple didn`t allow anyone to see the kids

According to Las Vegas police Quate`s two other children were found in the couple`s home in Vegas where they had obvious physical signs of abuse and had not been allowed to leave the house.

Quate`s wife says that he killed their youngest daughter in 2013 and left her body in a bin in a garage of an abandoned home in Centreville. She also said they then moved to Vegas where he forced her into prostitution.

The couples neighbor says one thing she can’t figure out is how that little girl’s body ended up so far from this Belleville home.

Qaute has not been charged with the death of his daughter. The remains were so badly decomposed they could not immediately determine whether the victim was a boy or a girl. An autopsy is scheduled for later this month.

