Gov. Greitens calls for special session of legislature for abortion issues

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is calling lawmakers back to Jefferson City again.

Greitens wants this second special session to examine abortion policies.

Specifically, he wants lawmakers to address a St. Louis city ordinance banning discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies.

He also says he wants lawmakers to adopt new abortion regulation that including annual clinic inspections.

The special session begins Monday.