× Dunkin’ Donuts to open 9 new locations across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–“America Runs On Dunkin’”

The all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods is opening nine new locations in the St. Louis area. According to a news release, this includes one multi-brand restaurant with Baskin-Robbins.

The multi-unit agreement is in conjunction with franchisee, Sandwich Group, Incorporated.

“We couldn’t be more excited to develop Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, two iconic brands, in St. Louis. The team we’ve formed has a deep understanding of what it takes to be successful in multi-unit restaurant development and we’re looking forward to our first of many openings next year,” said Hagos, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins franchisee. “As we expand throughout St. Louis over the next five years, we hope to attract new customers, as well as longtime fans of the brands, and show them the premium products and quality service we have to offer.”

There are 17 Dunkin’ Donuts in the Greater St. Louis area at this time. The company is continuing to recruit franchisees in the surrounding areas, as well as in Kansas City, Joplin, and Kirksville, and in Des Moines, Iowa.

Special development incentives are available to help fuel additional growth in the market.

The first location is expected to open in 2018.

Dunkin’ Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified™ espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, Coolatta® frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages. Baskin-Robbins offers guests a delicious range of creative ice cream flavors, custom ice cream cakes, ice cream sundaes, frozen beverages and take-home frozen treats.

To learn more visit: dunkindonuts.com/en