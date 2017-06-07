Conservation Connection: Structural soil helps trees from busting sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Community Foresters Danny Moncheski from the Conservation Department and Doug Seely of Beyond Housing say dense, clay soils found in the St. Louis area resist a tree's effort to grow its roots outward. As these roots attempt to grow, they displace the clay soil and uplift adjacent sidewalks.

Structural Soil, developed by Cornell University contains a rigid stone load-bearing paving base, mixed with un-compacted soil. It forms a lattice that holds nutrients and allows tree roots to grow outward without buckling the sidewalk.