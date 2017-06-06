Violent crime continues across St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS-- St. Louis city has seen ten homicides in the first five days of June. Two more people were wounded in shootings Monday night (June 5).

Around midnight, a man was shot in the stomach and leg on Hogan Street near Cass Avenue in North St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood. The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. Police have not released a suspect or motive in that case.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, a man in his forties was shot in the back on Natural Bridge Ave. near Harris Ave. in North St. Louis. The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. Police describe the shooter as a black man in his thirties.

The shooting happening hours after St. Louis city's tenth homicide in five days.

A man was shot to death around 6 p.m. at a strip mall at Riverview Drive and North Broadway St. Witnesses said the shooter was trying to break up a fight between a friend and another man. He pulled a gun and tried to shoot the other man but missed and shot his friend instead.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wants voters to weigh in on the idea of raising taxes to fund more police officers.

John Muhammad-Collins, 21st ward Alderman, said funding should go to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney`s Office because prosecutors are leaving for better paying jobs which slows down the prosecution of some criminals. Muhammad-Collins also believes poverty is a root cause of crime in the city`s poorest neighborhoods.

According to Pamela Boyd, 27th ward alderwoman, men in her ward have started patrolling their neighborhood on foot. Boyd is holding a town hall meeting on June 13 at 6 p.m. at the New Northside Conference Center (5939 Goodfellow Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63147) to give residents an opportunity to discuss ways to fight crime in their ward.